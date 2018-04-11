Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of up to 20 youths have been involved in a disturbance on a supermarket car park with one reportedly carrying a knife.

Police were called to the Tesco Extra car park on Eagle Street in Accrington at around 8.45pm.

Officers said the youths were being ‘verbally threatening’ towards each other and nobody was physically assaulted or injured.

One of the youths was reportedly seen to be carrying a knife, however a police spokesperson said that had not been confirmed.

No arrests have been made.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to the Tesco car park on Eagle Street to reports of 15 to 20 youths being verbally threatening towards each other.

“No physical assaults have taken place. One was believed to have a knife. That was the report that came into us.”