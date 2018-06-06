Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist from Great Harwood has died after a collision with a minibus.

Emergency services were called to Whitebirk shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, June 5.

Lancashire Police said the collision happened on Whitebirk Road, at the junction with Burnley Road, and involved a male cyclist, in his 50s, and a minibus.

The cyclist, from Great Harwood, was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment but later passed away. The driver of the minibus was uninjured.

Sergeant Adam Crossley, of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are working to establish the cause of the collision and are appealing to anyone who saw anything, or who has any dash cam footage to come forward and speak to us if they haven’t already.”

The Whitebirk roundabout, Whitebirk Road, Accrington Road and Burnley Road were all closed off for around three hours to deal with the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision should call police on 101 quoting log number 937 of June 5.