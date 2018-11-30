Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver of a BMW who ‘deliberately rammed’ a police officer leaving him with a serious injury is being sought.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Eastgate in Accrington at around 8.50pm on Thursday, November 29.

Lancashire Police said the officer approached a suspected stolen BMW 2 series car to speak to the driver as it was stationary at some traffic lights.

The car then reversed, hitting a police car and the officer who suffered a suspected ankle injury.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment and to undergo surgery.

Detectives are now hunting the driver of the BMW who is described as a white man aged in his mid-twenties, wearing a dark coloured hoody and a baseball cap with a white emblem on the front.

He was last seen running from the crashed stolen BMW up Avenue Parade away from Eastgate.

Detective Inspector Tim McDermott said: “This is being treated as a deliberate attack on a police officer trying to detain the driver of a stolen vehicle.

“The car was taken from a burglary at an address in Accrington in the early hours of the 29th and the offender has shown total disregard for the life of the officer and the safety of the public.

“The driver remains at large and we need to find him quickly before anyone else is injured. Our thoughts remain with our injured colleague and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

A 38-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested a short time after the offence but has now been released without charge.

A 24-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of a burglary offence relating to the original theft of the car and remains in custody.

Another 24-year-old man from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods relating to the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call 101 and quote log number 1165 of November 29.