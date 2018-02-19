Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who died after a suspected fall outside a petrol station has been named locally as Matt Kelly.

Emergency services were called to the Tesco Express garage on Abbey Street in Accrington at around 11.30pm on Saturday, February 17.

A police officer was leaving the garage when he found Mr Kelly, 40, lying on the pavement but with his legs in the road.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with a suspected bleed on the brain.

Lancashire Police confirmed on Monday morning that he has passed away.

Officers believe he may have fallen over and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting incident reference 1671 of February 17.