A woman in her late 70s was taken to hospital for ‘observation’ after a dramatic crash in Clayton-le-Moors.

Emergency services were called to Whalley Road, near to the junction with Sydney Street, at around 3.40pm on Wednesday, May 23.

Police said a black Volkswagen Polo collided with a parked car and landed on its roof.

A woman in the Polo was trapped and had to be rescued by firefighters before being assessed by paramedics.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said she was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for ‘observation’.

North West Ambulance service said the woman was ‘conscious and alert’ at the scene and it was not a ‘major trauma’ case.

Firefighters from Hyndburn and Blackburn were at the scene for 20 minutes to rescue the woman.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews released the casualty and then assisted the police in making the scene safe and assisted the ambulance service with the casualty.”

Whalley Road was closed off between the Hare and Hounds junction and the junction with Whinney Hill Road until 7pm.