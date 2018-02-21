Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two pensioners were taken to hospital after a ‘serious’ car collision in Oswaldtwistle.

Emergency services were called to Union Road outside the Civic Arts Centre shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, February 20.

Lancashire Police said the collision involved two pedestrians, a 78-year-old man and 77-year-old woman, and a silver Ford Fiesta.

Both people were taken to Royal Preston Hospital with the man suffering a cut to the head and the woman suffering a bleed on the brain and a broken pelvis.

A road closure was put in place for two hours on Union Road between Haworth Street and Rhyddings Street for investigation works to be carried out and for the Fiesta to be recovered.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was driving the Fiesta and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 924 of February 20.