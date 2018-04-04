Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Transit van has been damaged in a suspected arson attack.

Two fire crews from Hyndburn were called to Aspen Fold in Oswaldtwistle at around 3.15am on Wednesday, April 4.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, which was of suspicious origin.”

Anyone with information call police on 101.