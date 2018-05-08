Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cars and garages have been targeted by graffiti yobs in an early hours attack.

A Honda Civic and Ford Fiesta were damaged with spray paint on Cromwell Avenue and Whalley Road in Accrington on Friday, May 4.

Nathan Stuart, who owns the Honda Civic, said the offenders also drew phallic shapes on another car and scrawled swear words on garages.

The 25-year-old forklift truck driver, who lives on Cromwell Avenue, believed the vandalism was carried out by kids.

He told the Observer: “I was very shocked and surprised. I didn’t expect anything like this.

“I know of at least three cars that were targeted on the same night, including my Civic.

“It’s not right. We were all a pain when we were younger but we didn’t do anything like that.

“It’s completely disrespectful.

“I had to take it to get valeted. They have managed to remove it but there are a few dull patches on the paintwork.”

Police said the incident happened between 10.20pm on May 3 and 9.20am on May 4.

No arrests have been made. Call 101 quoting log number 340 of May 4.