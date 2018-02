Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two vehicles have been damaged in a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to Dill Hall Lane in Church at around 12.40am on Wednesday, February 14, and tackled the fire involving a van and another car.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate and so an investigation is now underway alongside the police.”

Call police on 101.