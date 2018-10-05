Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vengeful pub manager who stole £3,500 from a safe to pay off gambling debts has avoided jail.

Paul Williams started working as a bar manager at the Warner Arms in Accrington town centre in March this year.

However after only a few days in the role he said the ‘opportunity was not what they had been led to believe’ and stole weekend takings worth £3,500 from the safe, a court heard.

The hearing was told Williams understood that accommodation was included in the job but became annoyed when he had to sleep on the floor.

Williams later told a probation service officer that it was to ‘take revenge but primarily to pay off his gambling debts’.

Prosecutor Stephen Parker told Burnley Crown Court how Williams was employed by John Corbett, who runs the Warner Arms’.

The court heard how after a few days Mr Corbett felt comfortable to let him run the bar alone but that ‘unbeknown to him’ he left the pub in the early hours of March 4.

Mr Corbett found the empty safe later the same day and tried to contact him but to no avail.

Williams denied the theft when interviewed by police but later claimed ‘sole responsibility’.

He pleaded guilty to theft and was given a 12-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work, a 12-week curfew and ordered to pay £3,500 compensation.

The probation service officer who interviewed Williams at court said he had accrued thousands of pounds in gambling debts and ‘acted out of desperation’.

She told the court: “At the time of this offence he had gambling issues and was overwhelmed to pay off the debt.

“He took a job at the pub but feels they had been given false information and the opportunity was not what they had been led to believe.

“A number of other people were living there and [he] had to sleep on the floor for a few days.

He saw the opportunity to take the money and said it was to take revenge but primarily to pay off his gambling debts.

“He knows it was totally and absolutely stupid. He has never stolen anything in his life. He acted out of desperation.”

The court heard how Williams, of Chorley Road, Swinton, had been gambling since the age of 16 but that it became ‘more problematic’ from 2012.

He built up debts with various companies but has since sought help with his addiction and not gambled since May.

Paul Williams hid gambling debts from wife

Defence barrister Paul Treble said it was a ‘very serious and nasty offence’.

He told the court: “He kept his gambling debts from his wife. Now she has found out and he is determined not to slide back into that habit.

“The agreement they had with the complainant was not as he thought. It was shared accommodation and there was no bed. [He] had to sleep on the floor.

“This irritated the defendant and he felt let down and that’s why he took the money. It’s an act he deeply regrets.

“He is anxious to pay the money back. He knows it was wrong and mean and wishes to send his apologies. He appreciates that it was a very serious and nasty offence. It was out of character.”

Mr Treble said Williams now works with his wife who runs another pub in the Greater Manchester area.

Sentencing, Judge Jonathan Gibson said: “You stole the money because you had a gambling addiction and also out of a feel of revenge or certainly out of a feeling deeply upset at the conditions you said you had to put up with.

"Of course that doesn’t excuse what you did at all. There was a breach of some degree of trust and responsibility.”