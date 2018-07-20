The video will start in 8 Cancel

A celebration has been held after two ‘spectacular’ green spaces in Accrington received prestigious status.

Peel Park and Woodnook Vale have now been recognised as the two largest local nature reserves in Lancashire.

Guests from national and regional organisations, local groups and school pupils attended a celebration event at Haworth Art Gallery and enjoyed a variety of environmental displays.

Children from Green Haworth Primary School also shared their Forest School activities and took part in a guided walk.

Hyndburn council said achieving local nature reserve status puts the areas ‘on par with some of the best landscapes in the country’.

Leader Miles Parkinson said: “We are so fortunate to have such valuable natural spaces on our doorstep, literally within a few minutes’ walk from our urban areas.

“We are also very fortunate to have such a strong culture of collaboration between many people and organisations with a determination to make this a better place.

"Thank you to everyone who has worked together over years to make the largest local nature reserves in Lancashire possible.”

A video promoting the nature reserves was played at Hyndburn council’s cabinet meeting on July 18.