A violent offender who robbed and kidnapped a retired GP and his wife has been warned he could face a life sentence.

James Evans, of Sankey House Farm, Whinney Hill Road, Accrington, targeted Dr Arthur Manuel and his wife Frances at their home and forced them to hand over money, jewellery and car keys.

The 50-year-old also stole their Mercedes SLK and drove the vehicle while disqualified on Paradise Street in Accrington.

Evans pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to two counts of robbery, two counts of kidnap and one count each of driving while disqualified and taking a car without lawful authority.

At a previous hearing the court heard how the defendant, who has 17 different aliases, had just completed six years of a 12-year jail sentence for a similar crime.

Judge Beverley Lunt told the court that Evans could receive a life imprisonment and be classed as a ‘dangerous offender’.

She said: “I have now seen the facts relating to several of his previous convictions, all of which target very old people and involve weapons and violence.

“There’s no question in my mind and from what I know so far that he is a dangerous offender. Robbery carries life and I’m starting at life imprisonment in my mind.

“I’m going to need a proper pre-sentence report with a dangerousness assessment so I can consider that with great care.”

Mark Stuart, defending, said a knife was involved in the incident on January 7 this year but Evans did not bring it to the property with him.

He said: “Can I make the matters plain from the defendant’s point of view.

“He knows this places him in a very serious position. The defendant didn’t take a weapon into the premises with him.

“There is a knife but, and this is no criticism whatsoever because she was perfectly right to do so, Mrs Manuel picked up the knife when she went into a drawer and it then became involved.

“He knows it’s a lengthy custodial sentence. He will be hoping to persuade your honour that it’s one of a determinate length rather than indeterminate length.”

Judge Lunt remanded Evans in custody to appear for sentence on March 27.

She told him: “The probation service will be in touch with you. It will be in your interest to co-operate with them. But whatever happens, whether there is a report or not, I will sentence you on March 27.

“It’s going to be a significantly long sentence. All options as to how long will be considered by me once I know more about you.”