A popular nightclub will reopen this weekend after being taken over by new owners.

Bosses at The Voodoo Lounge expect the launch night on Friday, October 26, to be ‘the biggest in history’ based on social media reaction and have ‘invested heavily’ to improve the venue for old and new customers.

The club has been ‘internally and externally gutted’ in recent weeks and the refurbishment includes repainting, new carpets and a ‘deep clean’ to ensure there are ‘no bad smells or sticky floors’.

The lighting and sound systems have also been repaired and new state-of-the-art screens have been installed.

Owner Dillon Hodgson said they will work closely with the police, council, licensing and suppliers to ‘ensure it’s a fully functional, legal, safe, friendly and enjoyable place to be’.

Dillon said: “Our opening night will be the biggest in history considering our social media response. The entire area has been speaking about it.

“We have had on just one single post over 25,000 interactions from individuals so it’ll be a packed night and we are looking forward to giving Accrington exactly what it wants. Voodoo is back for good.”