fraudsters pretending to be police officers conned an 81-year-old man out of thousands of pounds.

The victim, from Oswaldtwistle, was defrauded out of £7,900 after was called by a man who said he was from the Fraud Squad and to ring back on 999.

The telephone line was kept open and the victim was told there were irregularities with his bank account.

The fraudsters told him he needed to go to the bank and withdraw the money and leave it outside his house.

The money was collected by a woman described as Asian who was driving a grey or silver transit type van with black writing on the side which said ‘super dial’.

The scam, which happened on Wednesday, June 20, follows a similar pattern to frauds elsewhere in the country.

Sergeant Charlotte Alldritt, of East Police, said: “The victim in this case is clearly very upset and it serves as a timely warning to others to be aware that there are people out there who will prey on others and who can come across as very professional.

“There are examples in other parts of the country where people have lost large amounts of money by falling foul of similar scams.”