Schools, council services and sporting fixtures are still disrupted across Hyndburn as snow and storms continue to batter the region.

More than 20 schools and nurseries have taken the decision to close - many for a third consecutive day.

The Hyndburn Academy in Rishton will open today from 10am for year 10 and 11 pupils only.

Accrington Stanley’s League Two away match against Newport County on Saturday has been postponed because of heavy snowfall.

Hyndburn Council was forced to suspend its waste and recycling collections on Thursday because of safety concerns.

A spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry but due to the heavy snow and worsening conditions we’ve had to suspend collections as our wagons can’t travel safely around the borough.

“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience as this delay will affect the schedule for a number of days. If your waste or recycling collection is due today (Thursday) we’ll pick it up on your next fortnightly cycle and will of course pick up any extra bags of waste too.

“Please be patient and bear with us during these extreme conditions.

“Some of our staff are now helping Lancashire County Council with snow clearing and gritting on pavements and town centres.”

Drivers are being warned to only travel if essential on Friday morning with gusts of up to 80mph forecast and more snow showers expected throughout the day.

Temperatures are also set to remain below freezing and yellow weather warnings of wind, snow and ice remain in place.

The M65 was closed in both directions on Thursday evening after an HGV articulated wagon crash through the central reservation near Junction 6 at Whitebirk.

Hyndburn Police posted on Facebook: “Fortunately there are no serious injuries but there will be short delays for a short time whlist two vehicles are recovered.”

Bus company Rosso was forced to suspend all their remaining services shortly before 10pm on Thursday because of ‘treacherous driving conditions’ and concerns over staff and passenger safety.

The schools confirmed closed so far include:

- Accrington St Mary Magdalen’s CE Primary School

- Accrington St Peter’s CE Primary School

- Accrington Woodnook Primary School

- All Saint’s Primary School, Clayton-le-Moors

- Broadfield Specialist School, Oswaldtwistle

- Great Harwood Primary

- Green Haworth Church of England Primary School

- Huncoat Primary

- Hyndburn Park Primary, Accrington

- Lee Royd Nursery School, Accrington

- Peel Park Primary, Accrington

- Mount Carmel RC High School, Accrington

- Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School, Oswaldtwistle

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Primary School, Church

- St John’s Stonefield Primary, Accrington

- St John with St Augustine Church of England Primary School

- St Mary’s RC Primary School, Oswaldtwistle

- St Oswald’s RC Primary, Accrington

- St Oswalds Primary, Knuzden

- The Oswaldtwistle School

- Accrington and Rossendale College