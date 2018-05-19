Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brave teenager left ‘traumatised’ by the Ariana Grande bomb blast has spoken publicly for the first time on the anniversary to help survivors struggling to cope with their grief.

Former Rhyddings pupil Olivia Georghiou, 18, and her mum Wendy were at the Manchester Arena concert last May when a terror attack left 22 people dead and scores more injured.

Olivia suffered from nightmares, flashbacks and breakdowns for many months after the fateful night, and there were many days when she just wanted to hide in her room and cry.

She did not sleep properly for weeks, saying the ‘thought that I could have lost my mum that night will haunt me for ever’.

Ahead of next week’s first anniversary the former St Paul’s primary pupil determined that she was finally strong enough to speak out about how it changed her life for ever.

She said: “The Manchester attack has affected me since, because when I’m in a public space I always have in the back of my head that it’s going to happen again.

"It’s worse when people set fireworks off because I get sudden flashbacks.

“To this day, a year later, I still struggle to listen to Ariana’s songs without getting palpitations and emotional, and my mum is the same.

“We have dealt with the trauma on our own. Luckily my mum is a mental health nurse and knows CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) so she’s been helping me every day since it’s happened.

“The reason we are coming out now is because it’s been a year since what happened and we haven’t been comfortable speaking about to anyone apart from ourselves because we help each other out.

“If there is someone in Accrington or the area who is going through similar things then they can read our story and know they are not on their own.

“I’ve met lots of people on Twitter who were there on the night and we’ve got really close.

“We are trying to take the positives from it.”

Olivia, whose dad is Andrew Georghiou, and Wendy will travel to Manchester on May 22 to attend the national memorial service, and Olivia said she is ‘nervous’.

She said: “I’m just scared about going back. It’s been a year but it’s gone so fast. I don’t want it to be a year yet. It will be an emotional day.”

Recalling the horrific moment of the explosion, Olivia, who lived in Oswaldtwistle until moving to Hapton last year, said: “We were looking at the merchandise and about to approach the foyer when we both heard a big bang.

“It shook the floor and the Arena to the point where in front of me I saw the ceiling falling through.

“The people around us were silent like you could hear a pin drop and then it turned into madness.

"The security guard near us and said ‘run, it’s a bomb’ and we both started running for our lives.

“All that was going through my head was this is it, I’m going to die, my mum is going to get killed and it will be my fault.

“I remember seeing children’s parents saying “what’s going on, what’s happened?” and they were screaming for their children.

"When we got to our car we both couldn’t breathe and we were hysterically crying. We didn’t sleep at all that night.”

Mum-of-three Wendy, 50, said they hope the anniversary can help the pair ‘move on’.

The Mersey Care NHS Trust staff nurse said: “We have tried to put it behind us with therapy and other things because you can’t get it out of your head. It’s just there all the time.

“I bought tickets for the Arena re-opening last September but we couldn’t physically bring ourselves to go in.

"We are going to take ourselves down to the memorial. It’s a thing we have to do to draw a line under it and move on.

"I’m hoping this one will be the hardest anniversary to face.

“You do feel guilty. I feel guilty for being there and not doing more. Olivia feels guilty for taking me there to see Ariana. It’s just a natural reaction to what’s gone on.

“I can’t get it out of my head that I should have stayed and helped but you just don’t think at the time. You think of yourself and your child, rightly or wrongly.”