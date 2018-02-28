It was all eyes to the sky when a military plane was seen flying “really low” over Hyndburn.
The RAF C-130 Hercules cargo plane, which was on a training mission, caused a stir on social media when it was spotted looming large above roofs in Oswaldtwistle at around 5pm on Thursday, February 22.
A video was posted on Facebook by ‘Nix Voltage’ and viewed hundreds of times.
He wrote: “RAF C-130 Hercules cargo plane flying really low over Oswaldtwistle.”
An RAF spokesperson said: “Military low flying remains an essential part of operational training.
“The aircraft seen was a Hercules C130 from RAF Brize Norton on a routine flying training sortie.”