One lane of the A56 remains closed on Friday morning as firefighters tackled a major grass fire in Rising Bridge through the night.

Eight fire engines and more than 40 firefighters were deployed to the A56 between the Rising Bridge roundabout and Huncoat at around 3.15pm on Thursday, July 5.

Part of the dual carriageway was closed off as smoke from the 100m by 100m fire drifted across the road.

One lane remains closed and motorists are being warned to face delays.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined, however firefighters believe it may have been started by a discarded cigarette.

Highways England posted on Twitter: “On the #A56 southbound, between the #M65 at J8 near #Accrington and the #A680 near #Acre, one lane remains closed this morning after @LancashireFRS spent the night tackling fires in adjacent fields.

“Delays are possible through the morning peak rush-hour. Allow extra journey time.”

The Rising Bridge Community Facebook page has also praised the response of the local community, with farmers offering help to firefighters and neighbours supplying them with drinks.

How amazing is Simon Staines and I’m sure is family are super proud of how he’s been helping out the fire out. pic.twitter.com/KUem7d19mc — Lisa Bloor (@LisaBloor) July 5, 2018