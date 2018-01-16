The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have released CCTV images after a break-in at a letting agents in Accrington.

Two men used a hammer to smash through the door of Eafield and Maple on Blackburn Road around 5.20am on Thursday, January 11.

They stole a safe, which contained a quantity of cash before escaping.

A statement from Hyndburn Police said: “We won’t tolerate behaviour like this in Accrington. We have already charged one man in the last week in connection with break-ins at business premises in the town and we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with any information on the two men in the CCTV footage should call the Accrington Neighbourhood Team on 01254 353103 or e-mail the officers in charge on either 1183@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 7672@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and use the reference ED1800612.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.