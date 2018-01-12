Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers in Hyndburn are paying over £3 more to fill up than motorists elsewhere - as fuel prices hit a three-year high and continue to rise.

A new RAC report has found that average fuel prices are at their highest level since the end of 2014.

But a survey of prices charged by the leading retailers shows a ‘postcode lottery’ is hitting our drivers in the pocket.

Market leading retailers in Hyndburn are charging up to 6p more per litre of unleaded than in other parts of the north west. For an average 55-litre family car that’s £3.30 more to fill up the tank.

The differential for diesel drivers is 2p a litre.

Coun Tony Dobson, leader of Hyndburn’s Conservative group, believes the only way to close the gap is to get more competition from supermarkets.

He said: “It’s a big expenditure for most households, most of whom are running two cars.

“It can be between £60 and £100 a week for the average family.

“I think there’s a shortage of petrol stations in Accrington. I was always surprised that we couldn’t facilitate a new station at the new Tesco store.

“Oswaldtwistle hasn’t got its own petrol station.

“The only thing that is going to drive down the price is competition.

“There’s always a concern from residents that more supermarkets means Accrington town centre is hit harder, but none of the supermarkets are putting a gun to residents’ heads.”

Early this month, Morrisons in Great Harwood was charging 117.7p per litre of unleaded, compared to 111.7p at its forecourt in Harwood, near Bury.

Asda’s Accrington store was also charging 117.7p, at the same time as it was charging drivers 20 miles away in Bolton just 112.7p.

Asda said they set a national price which they don’t go above, but in areas such as Bolton where there are other competitors they want to make sure their drivers get the best deal. Their spokesperson added that their prices are relatively cheap. Morrisons did not respond to a request for a comment.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Unfortunately, the good times of lower cost fuel appear to be over and it’s probably now far more likely that we will see them going up as OPEC’s oil production cuts are starting to have the desired effect of reducing the global oil glut and pushing the barrel price higher.”