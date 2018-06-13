The video will start in 8 Cancel

Storm Hector is set to batter Hyndburn with heavy rain and gale force winds.

A yellow weather alert warning for winds of up to 60mph has been issued by the Met Office.

Weather experts said the north of the region is likely to be the worst hit.

Warnings have been issued for Lancashire, Blackburn, Cumbria, Merseyside and Greater Manchester.

The weather warning is in place from 3am on Thursday morning until 3pm the same day, which could cause disruption to morning rush hour and the school run.

Forecaster say those planning to travel tomorrow morning should be aware there could be disruption to road, rail and air transport.

They say the windy spell is most likely to affect Hyndburn in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Later on in the afternoon after the storm passes the region is expected to be dry with some periods of sunshine.

Temperatures could even reach highs of 20C despite the miserable conditions.

A warning on the Met Office website said: “A very windy spell will develop during Wednesday night in association with a deep area of low pressure, now named Storm Hector.

“The strongest winds will reach Northern Ireland during the early hours of Thursday before spreading eastwards across other northern parts of the UK during the morning.

“Westerly winds are likely to gust between 50 and 60 mph in many areas and possibly around 70 mph in some exposed locations.

“Winds should gradually ease from the west during Thursday afternoon. In addition, a spell of heavy rain will accompany the wind with the highest rainfall totals over parts of western Scotland.

“It is possible that Amber warnings may be issued for some areas later on Wednesday or early on Thursday if this risk increases further.”

The Met Office said the storm could cause damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and there is a slight chance power cuts may occur.

Forecasters said there is a small chance of injuries due to flying debris and those planning to spend a long period of time outdoors should take precautions.

Storm Hector is the fourth named storm of 2018 in the UK, following on from Eleanor, Fionn and Georgina earlier in the year.