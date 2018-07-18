Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A WEEK of events at a park will be the culmination of more than two years’ work and a chance to showcase its new look.

The launch of the community event programme at Rhyddings Park, in Oswaldtwistle, takes place from Sunday, August 26, until Sunday, September 2.

It will be a week of largely free activities that include arts, crafts, games, workshops and ends with a picnic and prom-style event.

The Friends of Rhyddings Park (FoRP) have organised the programme and it will also be a chance for visitors to see the effects of a £2m Heritage Lottery grant.

It was secured in early 2016 and has been used to landscape the park, reintroduce the walled garden, turn the coach house into a community venue and create an amphitheatre.

Ann Warrington, chair of FoRP, said: “One of the conditions of the grant was to increase the use of the park by the people of Oswaldtwistle.

“There will be lots of activities for people of all ages, kids, adults, people with mental health issues, people with disabilities.

“We want to maximise what we have been given and give the community lots of options to be well and keep well. The focus is on physical, mental and social health.

“It has been a huge amount of work, we are the ones who get to showcase the park but so many people have worked long and hard to make it happen.”

Among the activities will be taster sessions in photography, bootcamp-style fitness and yoga as well as a cheese evening with live music.

It kicks off on the first Sunday with a brekkie in the cafe event in the converted coach house.

Once the week is over there will then be a programme of more regular activities as well as one off events such as a pie and laughs comedy night for International Men’s Day.

Ann, 49, added: “We are hugely proud of the park, it looks amazing we are hoping it is going to become the centrepoint for Oswaldtwistle.

“We want to create a network of places where people can enjoy free or low cost activities and feel better about themselves.”

Ann has thanked past and present members of FoRP and Andrew Hayhurst from Hyndburn council for their help.