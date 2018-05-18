Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn residents will be taking advantage of the sunny weather to celebrate the Royal Wedding this Saturday, May 19.

Temperatures are forecast to be around 19 degrees and the outlook fine as the nation watches Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle.

The 10th Accrington Brownies will be hosting a Royal Wedding party; while, in Oswaldtwistle, The West End Methodist Church on Blackburn Road will be hosting a garden party between 12noon and 4pm.

Children, staff and parents at Sacred Heart RC Primary School in Church held their celebration on Thursday with a traditional street party in the playground. The children, aged three to 11, came dressed in their finest clothes.

A wedding ceremony was conducted with Hendrix McNamara (Year 2) and Ali Ali (Year 5) playing the very important roles of Prince Harry while Alycia Moore (Year 2) and Rachel Sells (Year 5) played the part of Meghan Markle. The two Meghans were walked down the aisle among the congregation by PPA teacher Rob Szlaz and the ceremony was officiated by Year 1 teacher Mick Whitaker. With the children, staff and parents onlooking a great cheer was let out when the Royal couples were married!

The children sat at tables decorated in red, white and blue with union Jack centre pieces for a ‘wedding breakfast’ followed up by a disco on the playground.

Live coverage of the big ceremony will be broadcast on the BBC, ITV and Sky News from early on Saturday morning, and a host of big-name presenters will be detailing every second of the day.

If you are holding a street party or celebration - large or small - email us your Royal Wedding party photographs, remembering to confirm parental permission for any under-18s, to accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk.