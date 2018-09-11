Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may have started with an inauspicious trip to the eye hospital but a well-known and much respected Hyndburn couple are now marking their 60th wedding anniversary.

Former Oswaldtwistle Mills chairman Peter Hargreaves and his wife Maureen celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Tuesday, September 4.

Peter recalled the couple’s unorthodox start to married life.

He said: “As we were coming down the staircase before leaving for the honeymoon, one of the groomsmen wrestled a suitcase from me and the corner got me in the eye - our first stop on the way to St Ives was Manchester Eye Hospital!”

The couple have lived on Royds Avenue in Accrington since they were married at St Peter’s Church, Mill Hill in 1958.

They have been active members of the Oswaldtwistle community, Peter, 83, is a former president of the Oswaldtwistle Civic Society and Maureen, 80, earned a silver medal in recognition of her service over more than 40 years on the Lifeboat Committee.

Peter was delighted at being able to celebrate 60 years of marriage.

He said: “It’s absolutely fantastic - I don’t know what the secret is but I think patience with each other and good humour is important.”

The couple have four sons and enjoy spending time with their seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as visiting their favourite holiday destination in Playa de Las Americas in Tenerife.

Peter, from Stanhill Village, is a fifth generation textile manufacturer who can trace his ancestry back to James Hargreaves - the inventor of the spinning Jenny.

He was managing director of the family textile manufacturing business Enfield Manufacturing when it was a major employer in the area and oversaw the transformation of the business to the Oswaldtwistle Mills Shopping Village and Visitor Centre.

They were both popular members of Hyndburn Squash Club.

They enjoyed a number of holiday trips with the club to the Isle of Wight and, one year, Peter was the over-45 club champion at the same time that one of his sons, Mark, held the Under-21 title.