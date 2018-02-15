This is what Accrington Town Hall will look like after £1.5m refit

Images show the ‘dramatic transformation’ of the Accrington Town Hall as part of a £1.5 million refurbishment.

A new reception, function room and ceremony room will be created at the landmark 19th century building to turn it into a multi-cultural and multi-faith venue for weddings, proms, parties and wakes, Christenings and shows.

The capacity will also be expanded from 300 to 400 people to make it ‘more accessible and useable for those who require a much larger venue’.

Kerry Smith, cultural services manager, said: “We are really excited about this refurbishment and what it will bring to, not only the Town Hall, but to Accrington and the community.

"This building lies at the centre of our town and while the shops and the streets around it have changed over the years; it’s the one thing that has stayed the same.”

Weddings and functions already planned for 2018 will not be affected in any way and bosses say the day-to-day running of the town hall will be unaffected.

Plans for the refurbishment will be on display during two wedding open events on Tuesday, February 20, from 5.30pm to 9pm and Saturday, February 24, from noon to 4pm.