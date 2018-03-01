Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 30 schools and nurseries have closed across Hyndburn this morning following yet more snow showers overnight across the region.

The ‘Beast from the East’ is continuing to cause disruption with hazardous weather conditions hitting bus services again.

The A56 Accrington bypass between the M65 Junction 8 (Huncoat) and the Rising Bridge roundabout was closed for several hours this morning due to a jackknifed lorry.

Temperatures remain around -4C, but due to a bitterly cold wind it feels as cold as -11C.

The schools confirmed close so far are:

- Green Haworth primary school, Accrington

- Huncoat primary school

- Hyndburn Park primary school, Accrington

- St Christopher’s High School, Accrington

- St Mary Magdalen primary school, Accrington

- St Nicholas primary school, Church

- St Mary’s primary school, Oswaldtwistle

- Lee Royd Nursery School, Accrington

- St John with St Augustine primary school, Accrington

- St Peter’s primary school, Accrington

- Woodnook primary school, Accrington

- All Saint’s primary school, Clayton-le-Moors

- St mary's RC primary school, Clayton-le-Moors

- Great Harwood primary school

- St Bartholomew’s primary school, Great Harwood

- Spring Hill primary school, Accrington

- Mount Carmel High School, Accrington

- Oswaldtwistle School

- White Ash School, Oswaldtwistle

- The Hollins, Accrington

- Broadfield Specialist School, Oswaldtwistle

- St Oswald’s RC primary school, Accrington

- Peel Park primary school, Accrington

- Accrington Academy

- Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School, Oswaldtwistle

- St Paul’s primary school, Oswaldtwistle

- Baxenden St John’s primary school

- Altham St James primary school

- St John’s Stonefold primary school, Rising Bridge

- St Anne’s and St Joseph’s primary school, Accrington

- Hippings Methodist primary school, Oswaldtwistle

- OSwaldtwistle West End primary school

- The Hyndburn Academy, Rishton

- Rishton Methodist primary school

- St Oswald’s primary school, Knuzden

- Accrington and Rossendale College

Highways England said the A56 was closed this morning for lorry recovery and barrier repair works but has now reopened.

In a post on Twitter, they wrote: “The A56 in Lancashire (Accrington by pass) area closed.. closure from M65 J8 to A680 at Rising Bridge and Acre.

“Road expected closed for number of hours for HGV recovery, Barrier repair work and Snow clearance.. Consider M60 M61 M65 route..”

In a later post they wrote: “#A56 northbound has re-opened... HGV recovery work still taking place however and the A56 southbound remains closed from M65 J8 to the A680 at Acre.”

Bus services across the region have also been affected because of the snow.

The Burnley Bus Company posted on Twitter: “M4 not operating pass Colne M3 not operating to Trawden also towards Accrington not operating via Hapton or Huncoat going along Accrington Road.

“Sincere apologies everyone, #Witchway services currently suspended. We are unable to operate beyond the Summit and the A56 is currently closed.”

Rosso posted: “Good morning, we are sorry to report our network is affected my the weather conditions. We are currently sticking to the main roads only. Currently we are unable to send buses to Burnley on the 483 and 463.”

The Blackburn Bus Company wrote on Twitter: “Sorry to inform you that some of our services will be affected by the bad weather condition.”

Lancashire County Council closed the waste recycling centre at Altham earlier in the week, but borough council waste services continued, albeit some hard-to-reach properties were missed from collections.

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson said: “We’re really proud of our waste and recycling teams who have carried on collecting throughout the recent snowy weather and will continue working hard to keep the service going throughout these extreme weather conditions.

"They will continue getting to as many properties as they can and will catch up as soon as possible with any properties that are missed due to access problems.”

The Met Office forecast predicts more snow showers into Thursday afternoon, ceasing on Friday, with temperatures finally starting to rise to milder conditions early next week.