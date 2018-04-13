Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Singers and musicians have the chance to join star performers at a special Bank Holiday live music festival.

Special guests Christian Burrows, of X Factor fame, singer songwriter Tabitha Jade, and Britain’s Got Talent’s Ella Shaw are headlining #AmazingAccrington - Live on Saturday, May 5 in Accrington town centre.

It is hoped the family-friendly event will deliver a boon to traders, while town pubs will be running their own complementary live acts and DJs.

Two home grown acts (aged 14 or over) will also take to the stage during the day, with bands and singers invited to submit a video and application form in order to perform a 30-minute slot on the main stage plus a £200 cash prize.

The event is being run by Hyndburn council, in partnership with organisers Scott Dawson Advertising - as well as sponsors Langtec and Accrington and Rossendale College.

Murray Dawson, of Scott Dawson Advertising, said: “We are looking to run this event on the Bank Holiday weekend to increase footfall and get the tills ringing for shopkeepers in the town plus promote the existing bars and clubs by underpinning the live music they are running in their establishments to ensure new customers come to town for the day and evening.”

Pubs looking to run live acts and DJs in the evening include The Abbey, The Arden, Brooks Club, The Castle, Warner Arms and Broadway.

The event will be kick-started at 11am by children’s entertainers Mr Tickles and Mr Red, especially for the toddlers and young children, before moving on to the shortlisted local acts and then special guest performances.

Andrew Turner, managing director at Langtec, said: “Accrington has a lot of talent; it has a lot of positive things going on and we want the rest of the country to see that.”

Charlotte Scheffmann, assistant principal at Accrington and Rossendale College, said: “The college is proud to be sponsoring this year and we are sure it’ll be a well-attended event.”

There will be numerous food and drinks stalls, from 10am until 4pm on Broadway, then later on in the local pubs and clubs.

Performers are being asked to sing TWO of their own, original songs during their performance.

Anyone wishing to find out more or submit an application form can do so here www.amazingaccrington.co.uk .