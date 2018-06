Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach in the area of Accrington known as the Black Path.

Police were called shortly before 6pm on Saturday, June 16 after reports a man had been stabbed on Charter Street.

The victim suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital.

Police said they were unable to say how serious his injuries were.

A spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old woman from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of assault but later detained under the Mental Health Act.”