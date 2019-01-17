Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has been hospitalised after a ‘despicable’ attack by two thugs armed with an iron bar.

Police said the men forced their way into the home of the 73-year-old victim on Southwood Drive, Baxenden, shortly before 1pm on Thursday, January 17.

They threatened her with an iron bar and attacked her, leaving her with wrist injuries, and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers said the burglars stole cash before making off in the direction of Manchester Road.

They are described as white, around six ft tall, one wearing a grey body warmer and the other dressed all in black.

Detective Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of East CID, said: “This is a despicable attack on an elderly woman in her own home and it is fortunate that the injuries sustained are not more serious as there was clearly complete disregard for this lady by these two offenders.

“We have a team of officers and staff making enquiries are we are actively trying to trace these men but I would urge anyone who sees them or who has any information to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 534 of today or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.