A woman was rescued from a car by firefighters and taken to hospital after a collision with a taxi.

Emergency services were called to Dunkenhalgh Way in Church at around 5.40pm on Wednesday, January 10.

The collision involved a taxi and a silver Peugeot 307.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines from Hyndburn were called to the scene at around 5.50pm and used cutting equipment to rescue the female driver from the Peugeot.

Lancashire Police said the woman suffered suspected back injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a minor injury road traffic collision at 5.40pm. The collision involved a silver Peugeot 307 and a taxi. The woman driver of the Peugeot sustained injuries but were not life-threatening or life altering. The road was shut from the M65 while [the emergency services] dealt with it. At one point the woman was trapped in the vehicle but she was rescued. She suffered possible back injuries and was taken to hospital.”

No arrests have been made.