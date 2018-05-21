Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was cut free from a car by firefighters after a three-vehicle crash in Accrington.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Street, near to the junction with Ormerod Street, shortly after 9.10pm on Saturday, May 19.

Two fire engines from Hyndburn were sent to the scene and rescued a woman trapped in one of the vehicles by cutting off the roof.

She was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries were ‘minor’.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the casualty who was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Police said the collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Insignia with one of the cars hitting a wall.

The road was partially blocked and fully re-opened at around 11pm.

North West Ambulance Service said they sent a rapid response vehicle and two ambulances to the incident and took one woman to Royal Blackburn Hospital.