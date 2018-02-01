Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Severe delays have hit the M65 this morning after a collision involving a lorry and car injured a woman and closed two lanes.

The crash happened at around 8.30am on Thursday.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene on the Eastbound carriageway of the M65, between junctions seven and eight.

Two lanes have been closed and Highways England have a recovery team on the scene and are clearing the vehicles to the hard shoulder.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed that an ambulance is in attendance and a woman is still being treated at the scene. It’s not known at this stage how serious the injuries are.

Lancashire Police confirmed they were also at the scene and said that one of the vehicles involved was a white Ford saloon.