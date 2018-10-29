Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman is critically ill after being injured in a road collision in Accrington.

Police were called just before 3pm on Sunday, October 28 to reports of a collision involving a female pedestrian and a Ford Focus CC on Milnshaw Lane.

The pedestrian – a 59-year-old woman – was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital with suspected head injuries. Her condition is described as critical.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The road was closed for around three hours for collision investigation.

Sergeant Oliver Jones, of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “The collision has left the woman in a critical condition. We’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and would urge anyone who saw it, to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 979 of October 28.