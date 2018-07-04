Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman stabbed her partner in the back during a row at a party, a court heard.

Leanne Duckworth, 29, of York Street, Accrington, appeared at Preston Crown Court after pleading guilty to one charge of wounding Dean Evans.

Prosecuting barrister Peter Barr told the court that the offence happened at a gathering of friends in Accrington where ‘a lot of drink had been consumed’.

He said: “The precise events around what happened are slightly garbled and confused.

“The aggrieved party himself said that on a scale of one to ten in drunkenness he was a seven.

"Miss Duckworth challenged her partner about the attention he was giving to another woman and alleged he was having an affair.

“She went to the kitchen area of the house and came back with a six inch black-handled kitchen knife.

“Half the length of the knife was the handle so it had a three-inch blade with which she stabbed him below the shoulder.”

The injured man was taken to accident and emergency where x-rays revealed the puncture wound had caused a collapsed lung.

The A&E report also read out by Mr Barr also made reference to the fact that significant amounts of alcohol and cocaine had been consumed at the party.

Mr Barr said that the injured man had recovered since the attack.

He added: “Her partner now doesn’t want anything to do with her.”

Defending, James Heyworth, said: “A significant amount of drink and drugs had been consumed and there is a suggestion that she found him in bed with someone else.

“This offence is out of character and analysis in the pre-sentence report suggested something had triggered Leanne Duckworth to act in such a violent and extreme way.

“She is very sorry about the incident.”

The court heard that Duckworth has no previous convictions and one previous police caution in 2017 after an incident with a taxi driver.

Judge Beverley Lunt adjourned the case until September 3 for sentencing.

She said: “I have not got enough options today. I have not yet decided what to do with this.”

Duckworth was granted conditional bail until her next court appearance.