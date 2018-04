Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was treated for minor burns after a kitchen fire in Accrington.

Two fire crews from Hyndburn were called to a property on Oswald Street at around 6.10pm on Wednesday, April 4.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire was out on arrival, however firefighters administered first aid to one casualty who suffered minor burns.”