The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two women are wanted by police in connection with a theft.

Police have released CCTV images after magazines were stolen from a newsagent shop on Whalley Road in Accrington at around 1.45am on Tuesday, January 16.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to the females regarding a theft of magazines which were awaiting collection from a newsagents on Whalley Road, Accrington on the 16th January.”

They added that the camera the images were taken from was an hour fast.

The spokesperson added: “If anyone recognises the females please can you contact PC 1183 Graham Hartley or PCSO 7672 James Southworth on 01254 353135 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime number ED1801686.”