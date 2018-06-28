Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Water sprinklers are the perfect summer essential and they are no longer a simple hose with spray feature.

Now that temperatures in the UK are soaring water sprinklers, floats, BBQs and pools are flying off shelves.

Water sprinklers come in all shapes and sizes. From giant unicorn sprinklers to smaller novelty shapes from just £5, the shelves are well stocked to keep families cool during the summer months.

Below we pick out the weird and wacky options, as well as some affordable alternatives, for your garden this summer.

GIANT unicorn sprinkler

The huge 6ft-tall inflatable unicorn sprinkler is currently out of stock but you can pre-order on the Firebox website. You get exactly what it says - a huge inflatable unicorn complete with rainbow tale and telltale horn, all in wonderful inflatable form.

For £59.99 the inflatable sprays water from it's horn and has an air valve with a wide mouth cap so it can inflate and deflate as quickly as possible.

Other stores have done variations of the sell out product including eBay and Amazon.

Little Tikes fun zone dual twister

This water toy has the potential for hours of fun for the children.

Kids can spin themselves around with friends or alone and it can be used for indoor or outdoor fun.

There is an activation button which will give them chance to change the direction of the water.

Even better, it is only £30 and is available online now.

Soak N Splash 16' Aqua Garden water slide sprinkler

Labelled as one of Amazon's bestsellers- the kids soak n splash slide sprinkler is an absolute steal.

The ultimate way to keep cool in the summer heat is now apparently to fly down a slide in your back garden.

For just £10.99, the 16 foot slide offers a 2 in 1 geyser blast water slide.

Froggy Hop Sprinkler Game

Can you balance your hands and feet in the right boxes? One stumble and you are out of the game.

Included is an inflatable dice to see which of the lily pads you have to be touching next.

While twisting and balancing- the last one to fall wins.

You can get one at Amazon now for just £25.99.

Splosh Rainbow Archway Inflatable Water Sprinkler

This is a cute version- especially for little ones needing to keep cool during the heatwave.

Children will be running through the archway and getting soaked in the 1.42 metres high toy.

You can get this as soon as June 29-30 in express delivery and it is 67% off in their sale at just £9.99.

Bigmouth Inc Giant Elephant garden sprinkler

Amazon has a wide selection of these giant garden sprinklers to choose from.

When having family and friends around these larger water toys are perfect- and they come with a patch kit and hose instructions.

You can get this elephant one for £69.99 OR they have a dinosaur one too!

Chad Valley Hydro hop water sprayer

As always the Chad Valley range at Argos introduces a fun product with such a reasonable price.

It's easy to connect to your garden hose and is suitable for aged 3+.

Find them here for just £9.99.

Little Tikes fun zone splash face

For just £30- you can now get this game for two which will get them cooled down in no time.

The two player sprinkler is a tug of war where the winner gets to blast their friend with water.

Kids can tug, spray or get soaked.