The best fish and chip shops in the UK have been revealed.
Top of the list, according to the National Fish and Chips Awards, is Krispies Fish and Chops in Exmouth, which took the top title after impressing judges.
Fish and Chip shops across the country also picked up awards ranging from the 'good catch award' to 'best newcomer'.
You can see the list of winners below but to celebrate everything fish and chips we have spotted a deal that could get you a free meal from your favourite takeaway this weekend.
For some inspiration you can see the full list of winners of the National Fish and Chip Awards below:
- Best Newcomer Award: Fish & Chips @ Weston Grove, Upton, Chester
- NFFF Quality Award ‘Champion’ Award: Blacks Finest Fish & Chips, Halton, Lancashire
- From Field to Frier Award: Papa’s Fish & Chips, Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire
- Good Catch Award: Frasers Fish & Chips, Penzance, Cornwall
- Staff Training and Development Award: Krispies, Exmouth, Devon
- Marketing Innovation Award: Nana Jan’s Buckshaw Village, Chorley
- Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year Award: Trenchers Restaurant, Whitby, North Yorkshire
- Top Foodservice Operator Serving Fish and Chips: The Little Brown Jug, Tonbridge, Kent
- Best Seafood Week Campaign: Quayside Restaurant & Fish Bar, Gourdon, Aberdeenshire
- Healthy Eating ‘Fish and Chips’ Award: Harbourside Fish & Chips, Plymouth, Devon
- Best Mobile Fish and Chip Operator Award: Dodson’s Fresh Catch, Morley, Leeds
- Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year Competition: Lauren Kellaway, Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro, Cornwall