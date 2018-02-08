The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's not long till the special day and we will be featuring seven great deals over the next seven days which could save you some cash.

Our first deal is chocolate, where Thorntons are giving away one of their most popular boxes of chocolates to our lucky readers.

The deal is available on the £15 Continental Chocolate Parcel box for new members of cashback site TopCashback. New customers can buy the box and receive £15 back once it is ordered.

Thorntons just ask that all new customers do their shop through TopCashback to redeem the offer.

How to claim the deal



• The Free Continental Chocolate Parcel (432g) at Thorntons start date is the 29/01/2018 and the offer end date is 14/02/2018 23:59.



• The Free Continental Chocolate Parcel (432g) at Thorntons offer is only available for new members or those with no previous purchases or cashback through TopCashback.



• This offer can only be redeemed once per household on a first come first served basis. If a member applies for the offer from the same household as an already successful purchase, it will be declined.

For full T&Cs for Topcashback see HERE .