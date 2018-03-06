Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mothers Day is this weekend- and we have the sweetest smelling offer up for grabs.

Yankee Candles are a huge hit with many for a special occasion, and now you can get one of their beautiful scents for a special mum this Sunday.

Along with a heartwarming card at Clintons, shoppers can also order a small candle jar worth £8.99 and get a full refund on the item and it's delivery.

With the the candle range selling out each Christmas of it's gift sets and many raving about every new scent they release- it is safe to say they will be a good gift choice for all this Mother's Day.

(Image: Yankee Candle)

Whether it’s a classic Cotton Fresh you’re after, or something sweet like Strawberry Buttercream, you can get your hands on a new Yankee candle for free when signing up to TopCashback.co.uk .

The money-saving website is offering new members a free £15 spend at Clintons which is enough to pick up a small candle for £8.99 and cover the £3.49 delivery.

The deal is valid until Monday 12 March- see here for more details.

Disclaimer: This deal was chosen by our deals writers. We were not paid to feature this but may earn some commission from sales.