Lancashire is home to the M6 which was the first section of a motorway to open in the country.

Launching back in December 1958, the 'Preston Bypass' was created to try and relieve traffic on the A6 through Preston.

Before it was created, tailbacks and congestion were a common occurrence (and it may not have entirely solved the problem, if 2019 is anything to go by). This wasn't helped when attractions such as Blackpool Illuminations were taking place.

During planning, the legal powers necessary for motorway construction did not exist, until the introduction of the Special Roads Act in 1949 that made it lawful to construct roads that were to be used only by certain classes of vehicle.

The bypass was seen as an experiment for future motorway construction.

Lancashire County Council surveyor James Drake designed and engineered the eight-and-quarter-mile section, costing £3million.

Two lanes going northbound and southbound were first created, stretching around the east side of Preston between Broughton to Bamber Bridge.

Additional lanes were added later to form what is now the M6.

It was originally designed to handle vehicles travelling at speeds of 70mph but no speed limit was enforced for the first few years.

Prime Minister Harold Macmillan held the opening ceremony and he became the first man in Britain to travel on a motorway, as a passenger in an Austin Sheerline limousine.

Hundreds of people gathered near the interchange in Salmesbury to witness the historic moment.

A year later, the M1 was fully completed becoming Britain's first full-length motorway in 1959.

However Lancashire still holds the reign as home of Britain's first ever section of motorway, the Preston Bypass.

Six decades down the line and now Britain has over 2300 miles of motorways. There is still plenty of congestion.