The choice of where to study after compulsory schooling can be daunting.

St Christopher’s Sixth Form has already established itself as a leading force in the delivery of A-Levels and you can be confident that its well-qualified and experienced staff are well placed to get the very best from every student.

The school’s 100 per cent pass rate and excellent results for grades A*- C already place it in the top 100 schools nationally and as a top five provider in Lancashire.

90 per cent of its university-bound sixth formers gained a place at their first choice university, with a significant proportion now studying at Russell Group institutions, including Oxbridge.

Staff believe that well-supported, happy and fulfilled students not only perform better in examinations but are also better served by their school, so they place a great emphasis on supporting students culturally, spiritually, physically and, of course, academically.

They work to ensure that every student has high self-esteem, a commitment to others and an awareness of the deeper issues of life. Young people thrive in the supportive ethos of the church school.

Should you choose to study with St Christopher’s, you will be taught in one of the most modern and complete school/sixth forms in the country.

The many social spaces - a vibrant student hub, all-day café, and roof garden – are complemented by excellent IT facilities, purpose-built specialist classrooms and a dedicated library.

St Christopher’s is a highly-successful and popular 11 to 18 co-educational Church of England school with 1,310 pupils and students. It is situated in the Lancashire town of Accrington close to the Ribble Valley.

Good motorway links mean that Preston, Burnley, Blackburn, Manchester and North Yorkshire are all a 30 to 40 minute car journey away. The school is situated in a pleasant setting with views towards Pendle Hill.

Its pupils come from a wide catchment area, joining in Year 7 from over 50 primary schools and the sixth form receives students from around 30 secondary schools.

The school enjoys an enviable reputation, built-up over many years, for providing high-quality education for a comprehensive intake of pupils. This reputation makes it a popular school, which is always over-subscribed. However, staff do not allow themselves to become complacent, always striving for higher standards in all areas.

The school offers a broad and balanced curriculum to all year groups. Pupils acquire the skills, concepts, knowledge and skills necessary to prepare them to take their place as active and successful citizens of the 21st century.

Pupils are encouraged to participate in a wide range of extra-curricular activities including the largest school-based Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme in Lancashire, an award-winning eco group, and a vibrant music department which enjoys a national reputation. Opportunities for foreign travel are numerous, including, in the last year, visits to India, Iceland, USA, Paris, Rome and Barcelona.

Click here for more information or call 01254 232992.