The Guinness Book of Records isn’t just a book of people being able to pop their eyes out from the heads, but a lucky cleaner was left more than wide-eyed when she cleaned up with a staggering and record-breaking £79m Lottoland win.

The cleaning lady won the gleaming sum in June this year and also set a new Guinness World Record for the largest online gambling pay out in history.

Christina, a 36-year-old from Germany, bagged the life-changing sum after playing Eurojackpot lottery draw via her mobile. Her winning numbers were: 14, 19, 21, 30 and 32 with the lucky numbers of 4 and 7.

Lottoland has more than eight million customers around the globe, allowing them to place bets on the results of more than 30 different lotteries from around the world. If a lucky punter scoops a jackpot, the prize is paid from insurance money.

Making dreams come true

Speaking on Lottoland being a record-breaker, Lottoland CEO Nigel Birell, said: "We are absolutely delighted to achieve a Guinness World Record. It’s such an accolade to find ourselves in this hall of fame. This title is a confirmation of our business model, it proves that we are able to even break world records thanks to our sophisticated insurance model.

"At Lottoland, we are in the business of making dreams come true. Therefore, we are always thrilled that we just completely changed the life of one of our players completely.

"We pride ourselves on paying out even the biggest wins within record time and are more than happy to help Christina and her mum to fulfil their dreams."

Sofia Greenacre, the official adjudicator from the Guinness World Records, said: "I'm pleased to confirm that Lottoland did indeed manage to set a new Guinness World Records title for the largest online gambling pay-out which now stands at an incredible €90,000,000. My congratulations go out to all those who took part - you are officially amazing.”

