Gareth Southgate, the unassuming England manager with the world at his feet, is now a style icon.

Since he started appearing on our TV screens during this year's World Cup tournament decked out in a simple waistcoat, the clothing item has become an unexpected high street hit.

The England manager is now in the spotlight with England set to face Croatia in the semi final, and people want to see more of his waistcoat choices on the sideline.

Now, this cashback website is offering shoppers the chance to get £15 off their very own waistcoat including Southgate's waistcoat of choice from high street retailer M&S.

Celebrities have also been showing their love for the new waistcoat hype.

As long as chosen from selected stores over on their website, Topcashback will give the £15 back on all orders.

Here's how:

Register for FREE here at Topcashback

To receive the bonus, go to the ‘Fashion’ category on site

Purchase any waistcoat to receive the £15 cashback

The cashback bonus may take up to 7 days to appear in your account.

You can check here for all T&C's of the deal to make sure you qualify for the money back offer available.