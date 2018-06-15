Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Footballers from St Christopher’s CE High in Accrington have celebrated stellar seasons.

The Year 7 and Year 11 teams shared four cup titles between them.

The younger team won 18 of 19 games throughout the campaign and got their hands on the Lancashire Cup for the first time in 30 years, as well as the Hyndburn and Ribble Valley Premier League and Cup.

Manager Jonathon English said: “There have been some fantastic individual performances but most importantly, they have learned to play well as a team.”

The Year 11 team also dominated this season, culminating in a 2-1 cup final victory after extra time.

Delighted headteacher Richard Jones said: “It is a number of years since St Christopher’s was victorious at county level.

“I congratulate the players for their skills and sportsmanship, their managers for tactical knowhow and motivations and parents for their ongoing support.”