Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The people of Accrington have been issued with a ‘call to arms’ as Accrington Stanley bid to celebrate their 50th anniversary year with an historic promotion.

With just 11 games to go, the ‘club that wouldn’t die’ is battling for promotion to League One - which would be the club’s highest league position since it was reformed in 1968.

Stanley are now odds-on with most bookmakers to clinch at least a play-off place, although fans will be dreaming of the security of automatic promotion after the club’s last outing at the same stage two seasons ago ended in heartbreak against AFC Wimbledon.

Peter Leatham, chairman of the official supporters’ club, says that the club’s fans and people in the town are a vital part of this season’s promotion push.

He said: “The team on the pitch really need the fans off the pitch to get them over the line and gain promotion this season. The Wham Stadium has been a great place to watch football this season with thrills and excitement as the Reds push on up the table.

“With special price offers available now and some super offers on next year’s season tickets, come and help your town team get that deserved and overdue promotion.” The Reds are also looking for sponsorship for coaches to take fans down to Swindon for the last game of the season to cheer the Reds to glory.

Two years ago, the club raised £3,000 to take seven coaches of fans to Wycombe for the last day of the season.

Andy Holt, Stanley chairman, said the players and staff are ‘bullish’ and issued a rallying cry to fans to turn out.

He said: “There’s never been a better time to be behind Accrington Stanley.

“The price is right at the moment, the team is right and the facilities are better than they’ve ever been.

“We want every last man, woman and beast to support us.

“Bring your children, your friends and family - bring everybody!”

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson praised the investment of chairman Andy Holt and echoed calls for public support.

He said: “Of course it’s very important that the town get behind Accrington Stanley and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for automatic promotion. The more people that attend the better it is for the club. It’s a big part of the town’s history and heritage - especially as a founder member of the football league.”