More than 1,200 primary school children went home with smiles on their faces after receiving a free Accrington Stanley football shirt.
Year three pupils from across Hyndburn were transported to the Wham Stadium to help celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary.
Owner Andy Holt gave away £150,000 worth of football shirts and goodie bags and hopes it will inspire the next generation of fans.
He said: “It is very fitting to mark the 50th anniversary by giving a shirt to every year three primary school pupil in the Hyndburn area. I will be repeating this every year for the next five years in the hope it brings us closer to the community. I want it to inspire youths to take pride in their hometown club by feeling part of the borough and supporting their local team.”
David Burgess, club managing director, drove a minibus with children from Green Haworth School to the Wham Stadium and the event was opened by town crier Rawden Kerr.
Every school were given the opportunity to have a group picture with star players Billy Kee and Sean McConville, and radio presenter Stephen Lowe kept the children entertained.