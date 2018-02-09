Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 1,200 primary school children went home with smiles on their faces after receiving a free Accrington Stanley football shirt.

Year three pupils from across Hyndburn were transported to the Wham Stadium to help celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary.

Owner Andy Holt gave away £150,000 worth of football shirts and goodie bags and hopes it will inspire the next generation of fans.

He said: “It is very fitting to mark the 50th anniversary by giving a shirt to every year three primary school pupil in the Hyndburn area. I will be repeating this every year for the next five years in the hope it brings us closer to the community. I want it to inspire youths to take pride in their hometown club by feeling part of the borough and supporting their local team.”

David Burgess, club managing director, drove a minibus with children from Green Haworth School to the Wham Stadium and the event was opened by town crier Rawden Kerr.

Every school were given the opportunity to have a group picture with star players Billy Kee and Sean McConville, and radio presenter Stephen Lowe kept the children entertained.

Has your child received a historic free Stanley shirt? Send us a photo of them confirming their name, age, where they're from, and parental permission to accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk.