Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With diehard Stanley fans dreaming of an historic end to the season, the ‘club that wouldn’t die’ is pulling in followers from the most unusual of places.

The Accrington Stanley Supporters Club has recently gained its first member from South Korea - Jung Min Yoo, a 24-year-old Czech language and Philosophy student from Seoul, 9,000km from the Wham Stadium.

North West England’s football giants may be no strangers to winning adoring fans from East Asia, but Jung Min says he was drawn to League Two’s Stanley after uncovering a profile of owner Andy Holt online and becoming hooked.

He admits he knew nothing of the team before reading about the chairman, not even the famous Milk Board advert of the 1980s.

He said: “I was impressed by this club, its supporters and an ambitious chairman who rebuilt Accrington.

“I decided to support them. The chairman has an ambition of glory of this club, so I wanted to give a little bit of help.”

Jung Min says he rarely follows Korean football as he says the game is focused on business rather than the fans, but enjoys the occasional kick-about with his fellow students.

He says he has never been to Accrington but hopes to one day travel over for a game but he says it feels ‘fantastic’ to be the first supporter from South Korea.

He has echoed the chairman’s call for more people to support the team, currently high flying in the division in their 50th anniversary year.

Jung Min says he follows the club’s progress on Twitter, keeping an eye out for live commentary of games and even has goal notifications on his phone.

He added: “I know Sean McConville and Donacien among the squad. I also know Kayden Jackson who scored winning goal against Crewe. And, a few days ago I read an article about Billy Kee.”

Stanley chairman Andy Holt hopes Jung Min will spread the word and tell his friends about the club.

He added: “I couldn’t be more chuffed.

“We’re a great little club and we need as many supporters and friends as we can!”

Peter Leatham, supporters club chairman, added: “It just serves to underline the strength of the Accrington Stanley name worldwide and how people resonate with the story of the club.”