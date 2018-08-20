Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Accrington Stanley football shirt worn by its star striker has found an unlikely new home across the Atlantic.

Earlier this year, Accrington firm Langtec set about finding an underfunded English sport team in the USA as a means of giving back to their largest market. A quick search led them 3,500 miles across the pond to ‘punk’ football team Bearfight FC in Wilmington, Delaware.

A link up has seen the football team becoming huge Stanley fans.

In January, Langtec managing director Andrew Turner was given a signed shirt from Billy Kee to give to Bearfight FC as a surprise.

Seven months down the line and the shirt has moved on to the next leg of its journey at Bearfight FC’s headquarters - Wilmington-based Stoney’s British Pub - owned by Mike Stone.

The pub is adorned with English football paraphernalia - where the now framed Stanley shirt will take pride of place alongside Burnley and Leeds United shirts already there.

Andrew said: “This is the second season we have sponsored Bearfight FC. It’s just fantastic to see #AmazingAccrington travelling the globe!”